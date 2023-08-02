Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s Solntsepyok, 11 ammo depots in Tavria sector

02.08.2023

Ukraine’s defense forces have destroyed 19 pieces of military equipment of the Russian invaders in the Tavria sector in the last 24 hours, including a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Tavria sector. Units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy’s personnel and equipment,” Tarnavskyi said.





According to him, the Russians lost 19 pieces of military equipment in the past 24 hours, including four armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher, an unmanned aerial vehicle and seven vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed ten ammunition depots and a fuel depot of the Russian invaders.

From February 24, 2022 to August 2, 2023, Ukrainian forces eliminated about 247,230 Russian invaders, including 540 of them on August 1.

