Ukraine has only 26 units of equipment for humanitarian demining

Ukraine currently has only 26 units of equipment for humanitarian demining.”Humanitarian demining is a separate direction without which recovery or transformation is simply impossible.

We are already actively working on it, we are enlisting the help of partners. There are specific countries that can help, there is specific equipment that we need, in particular, these are drones and heavy demining machines. Currently, we have only 26 of them in our country.

This is very few. We need more,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He added that First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko is the curator of the humanitarian demining direction.

As reported, the Ukrainian company manufacturing a machine to prepare soil for demining has received a certificate of conformity, which allows it to be manufactured and used for demining territories.

