The Russian Federation attacked part of the Odesa region with drones: the Armed Forces reported the consequences and named the target of the Russians

As a result of the attack by the enemy, in particular, the elevator was damaged, shared in OK “Pivden”.

On the night of Wednesday, August 2, Russian invaders attacked the south of Odesa region with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched from the Sea of ​​Azov, they flew over the Black Sea.

The air defense forces worked non-stop for almost three hours, as a result of the enemy attack the elevator was damaged, fires broke out at the port and industrial facilities, the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

According to him, the final information about the strike by drones is being clarified.

As of 05:30, there was no information about the victims. “The enemy’s obvious target was the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region,” – added in OK “Pivden”.

News of the Odesa region – what was reported about a new attack by drones

An air alert was announced in the region on August 2 at 00:58. Later it was reported that enemy drones were flying along the mouth of the Danube.

Explosions rang out in the south of Odesa region. Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that the air defense was working .

It is worth noting that the Russians intensified their attacks on the Odesa region after in mid-July they disrupted the continuation of the grain agreement , which stipulated the mechanisms for the export of Ukrainian food through Black Sea ports.

