Such wounds are called “domestic injuries”, and soldiers sent home – those who “voluntarily left parts”.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation supports the soldiers participating in the war in Ukraine, only in words, but in practice, under any pretext, it denies them payments .

This is reported by the Russian Telegram channel “We can explain”, referring to the stories of “mobs”.In particular, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation refuses to pay the injured soldiers.

So, one of the soldiers, previously convicted many times, in order to get into the war and earn money, gave his wife's fur coat to a pawnshop and cheated the medical board at the military commissariat.

However, having fought on the front line for seven months and was wounded in the leg, he did not receive any payments or the status of a combat veteran.

How the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation deceives Russian “mobs”

All those who survived, were injured, were sent home from hospitals, where they do not receive any treatment.

He also says that he was unable to obtain payments from the Ministry of Defense for participation in the war.Yes, he was diagnosed with “domestic injury” in the battalion medical center.

The commissariat justified the refusal of payments by the fact that, although he was in the “combat conflict zone”, he did not take part in hostilities. In addition, he “voluntarily left the location of the unit and departed in an unknown direction.”

He was also denied a combat veteran’s certificate because the commander of the military unit did not confirm his participation in combat operations.

Thus, apart from the injury, the proud volunteer did not get anything from the war.”No payments, no certificate, no knee surgery, I continue to limp. I exist at the expense of my wife,” he concludes.

Earlier, the mass media reported that Russia leaves the bodies of soldiers on the battlefield in order not to pay compensation to their families .

Information has also repeatedly appeared that wounded Russian soldiers are complaining about non-payment of promised funds.

Against this background, there are signs that Russian citizens are refusing to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.Simultaneously. according to experts, Russia is running out of volunteer resources, and general mobilization may be announced as early as September-October.

