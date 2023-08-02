Russians raised bombers: alarm in a number of regions (map)

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:58, 08/02/232 min.220

An air alert has been declared along the entire border with the Russian Federation.

The Russian occupiers raised 4 Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the sky , which went in a south-eastern direction.

There is a threat of enemy use of tactical aircraft in a number of regions of Ukraine, the Air Force warns.”4 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which took off from the “Olenya” airfield (Murmansk region), continue their flight in a south-eastern direction, presumably to the Caspian Sea region.

The estimated time of departure of the aircraft to the cruise missile launch line is 22:30,” the command informed .

Around 9:40 p.m., the PS reported that the activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the north-eastern direction.

Do not ignore the air alarm signal,” the command stressed.

As of 9:55 p.m., an air alert has been announced along the entire border with the Russian Federation – Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...