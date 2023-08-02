Putin created a “secret royal village” for his family: the media disclosed the details

Anastasia Gorbacheva18:17, 08/02/233 min.412

Journalists learned that even the ex-wife has a mansion.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, created a secret “royal village” for his daughters and ex-wife in a luxurious area of ​​Moscow. The Russian dictator used secret offshore companies to buy land and real estate.

The Daily Mail writes that the information was allegedly obtained from the correspondence between Putin’s youngest daughter, Kateryna Tikhonova, and her ex-husband, Kirill Shamalov, who is the son of Putin’s friend.

The four mansions and Putin’s residence, the Novo-Ogaryovo estate, are located along the Rublovsky Highway, in an affluent neighborhood that is home to a number of oligarchs, government officials and celebrities.

Two houses east of Novo-Ogaryovo were allegedly bought in 2006 by the Cypriot businessman Ermira. Officially, the company belongs to a Russian lawyer, but there is information that it actually belonged to Putin.

VideoTikhonova allegedly had a SPA, a library and a gym, as she used to participate in acrobatic dance competitions. In her correspondence with Shamalov, she discussed renovations worth about $9 million, including a $120,000 marble-topped bar counter and a $72,000 gold-plated chandelier.

At the same time, it is stated that Tikhonova and Shamalov got married, but did not officially register a civil marriage so that there would be no traces related to Putin’s daughter.

Others with close ties to Putin are also said to be using several other palaces across Russia as he fears for his life amid the war in Ukraine.The house associated with his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva and her new husband was given to them by Shamalov after his breakup with Tikhonova.

The property in the village of Usovo-Plus, worth about 350 million rubles, was intended for 38-year-old Maria Vorontsova, the eldest daughter of Putin, after her marriage to a Dutch businessman.

However, it is not clear whether his possible daughter Luiza Rozova, born to his former lover Svitlana Kryvonohykh, has a mansion in the so-called “Tsarsky Selo”.

Rozova disappeared after the start of the war in Ukraine in early 2022.It was also claimed that Putin himself lives with his lover Alina Kabaeva, a 40-year-old former Olympic gymnast.

Where does Putin live – the latest news

Journalists previously reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin preferred the city of Valdai , located between Moscow and St. Petersburg, but his “cottage” is far from ordinary people.

At the same time, a separate mansion for his mistress Alina Kabaeva is located nearby on the territory of the residence. This is a wooden house with several floors with a total area of ​​1200 square meters.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...