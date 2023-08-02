Hvardiiske in Crimea was Struck: An Important Target With Potential Serious Aftereffect

A cloud of smoke rising from a place where the explosions hit the russian infrastructure, Hvardiiske, Crimea / Still image from a video shared by Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the legitimate Mariupol city major





This air base has been attacked previously but not as effectively as this time

The Crimea, currently occupied by russian forces, was shaken by another explosion that occurred on August 2nd near the Hvardiiske settlement, in the center of the peninsula.

First videos from the site have already spread through the open media, the footage below shows smoke rising after the initial strike followed by the second explosion.

Judging by the sound, the attacking object was making, most likely it was a cruise missile traveling at a low altitude. Beyond that, we can hear the second stage of detonation right after the initial blast. Surely, it’s difficult to say for sure which weapon was used for the attack but so far the description matches the Storm Shadow missile which is available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. What’s even more interesting, no russian air defense is seen or heard working at the time.

The target chosen for this attack is interesting, too. Near Hvardiiske, there is an air base that usually accommodates the 37th Mixed Aviation Regiment of the russian “aerospace forces” with Su-24 and Su-25 aircraft in service. In current conditions, however, the airfield could be having much greater forces as it has a location convenient for launching strikes on Ukraine.

There have been multiple strikes on this air base, starting the first one in August last year.

However, this time the blow might have been much harder because of an advanced and full-fledged weapon being used instead of some UAVs or sabotage (the exact reason for explosions at this airfield was never confirmed).

Airbase near Hvardiiske, Crimea / Satellite image credit: Google Earth



The silence of russia’s authorities who usually report swarms of drones and missiles downed by EW systems in their traditional way, actually testifies like nothing else could that there are serious problems this time.

Worth noting though that it’s not necessarily the air base itself that could have been struck. It is common practice for russians to establish storage facilities for ammunition, and there is also the Ostriakove railway station nearby, an oil depot, and a few other potential targets as well.

