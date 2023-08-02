Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz
August 2
The President of Georgia reacted to the protest in Batumi: “I am proud of our people who peacefully protested against the latest Russian provocation – a visit to the Georgian port of Batumi by a Russian cruise ship.”
🤯🐷 The video shows the passengers of the Russian liner, due to the arrival of which the protests began.
There is little doubt that the assholes in this putrid video are representative of the evil colonial mindset of the people of putlerstan.
You can’t negotiate with them.
Btw, president Salomé Zourabichvili is strongly pro-Ukraine.
Not to be confused with the PM; Garibashvili, who is an Ivanishvili apparatchik.
It was so nice to see the Georgian people protesting against the cockroach tourists and made them leave early. No one in their right minds want such filthy parasites in their land.