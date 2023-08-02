From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

August 2

The President of Georgia reacted to the protest in Batumi: “I am proud of our people who peacefully protested against the latest Russian provocation – a visit to the Georgian port of Batumi by a Russian cruise ship.”

🤯🐷 The video shows the passengers of the Russian liner, due to the arrival of which the protests began.

🇺🇦

https://m.facebook.com/groups/1191300768283373/permalink/1502195297193917/?mibextid=v7YzmG

