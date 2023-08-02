F-16 fighters: it became known that the training of Ukrainian pilots is delayed

Kateryna Schwartz09:06, 08/02/232 min.534

The training plan has not yet been approved.

The training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters is delayed.

The fact is that the White House is still waiting for the European governments to present the final training plan.As CNN reports , citing US officials, without this plan, the US administration cannot certify the transfer of necessary materials and equipment for the F-16, including simulators and training materials.

Also, until the corresponding training plan is approved, the Pentagon cannot make a final decision on whether to send American pilots to help Ukrainian pilots in training. This option is being considered in the department.

