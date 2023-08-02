Explosion rocks city centre in Russian-occupied Melitopol

2 AUGUST 2023

THE CITY OF MELITOPOL IN ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST

An explosion rocked the city centre in Russian-occupied Melitopol on the evening of 2 August.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: “The [Russian] occupiers in Melitopol are uneasy. They are complaining about explosions in the city centre.”

Details: Melitopol Mayor did not disclose any additional information but said the details of the “evening shenanigans” were being investigated.

Volodymyr Rohov, a proxy of the Russian government in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, also reported the explosions in Melitopol.

At 21:38, Rohov posted on Telegram that “an explosion just rocked the city of centre”. He promised to share the details of the incident later.

