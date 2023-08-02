Confrontation between invaders and civilians increases in Crimea – DIU

02.08.2023

Confrontation between the invaders and pro-Ukrainian civilians is increasing in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

That’s according to a statement by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, attacks on military targets using so-called “Molotov cocktails” (bottles with flammable mixture) have become systematic. Most of them are organized and carried out by civilians who support Ukraine.

“To counter such attacks, the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces have been put on high alert. Suspicious persons who could potentially be involved in such incidents are being monitored. The use of physical force and weapons is authorized. Mass detentions and arrests are being carried out,” the statement said.

The DIU notes that a number of citizens who refused to obtain Russian citizenship are considered “missing” after the arrests. Those who remain at large are subject to administrative punishment, large fines, and bullying. People are fired from their jobs, deprived of their property and businesses.

Most of the detained and arrested are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. Among them are Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelial, journalist and member of the public association “Crimean Solidarity” Timur Ibragimov and public figure Rustem Seitmemetov.

As Ukrinform reported, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said that many Russian invaders had already taken their families out of Crimea.

