Conflicts within Russian elites to further develop – Ukraine’s defense intel

02.08.2023

There are many conflicts broiling within Russian elites, including Vladimir Putin’s entourage, and they will only be expanding in the future.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said this on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are many conflicts within Russia and Putin’s elites, and they will, of course, only be growing. What we saw from (Wagner Group leader Yevgeny – ed.) Prigozhin’s story is a certain tip of the iceberg. There are also a lot of interesting processes going on there,” he said.

Answering the question of whether another mutiny could unfold involving a march of own troops toward Moscow, Yusov noted that intelligence has certain thoughts about who could theoretically take the helm of such an effort.

“But if we name a specific name now, we can hamper the preparation of this wonderful project and affect its implementation. Therefore, let them prepare. Indeed, in the empire that is dying, there are many willing to secure their future already in the post-Putin Russian Federation – or whatever remains,” said the GUR spokesman.

Regarding the latest drone attack on the Moscow-City complex in the Russian capital, he noted that it happened because Putin’s Russia had attacked Ukraine and unleashed a genocidal war against Ukrainians.

“This is the cause of all the other troubles that have recently befallen Putin’s economy, infrastructure, Ruscist territory, and everything that is located on it and at the same time is connected with the war against Ukraine. Of course, this will continue until the Rushists withdraw from the territory of Ukraine and restore Ukrainian sovereignty as of 1991. The residents of Muscovy should understand the main reason: this issue and the things that will fly into this country’s territory are a direct consequence of the terrible bloody criminal war their government has unleashed,” Yusov emphasized.

As reported earlier on the night of August 1, several drones once again attacked the capital of the Russian Federation, with one of them hitting the same building in the Moscow-City business district just as the previous time.

