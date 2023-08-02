AFU Colonel: We Have Wonderful Weapon Against Russian Fleet

An amazing “bavovna” awaits the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

2.08.2023

The Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked yesterday by naval drones. Russian sailors of one of the ships in the Black Sea requested evacuation.

How big is the threat to the Russian fleet now? The Charter97.org website turned to Ukrainian military analyst, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Petro Chernik for a comment:

— The threat grew very significantly after the sinking of the cruiser Moskva. It is worth noting that this has become a unique phenomenon in military history. Nothing like this has happened since the sinking of the Japanese battleship Yamato and the German Tirpitz. It was a brilliant operation.

We have a wonderful weapon, which is called surface and underwater means. They are even partially declared somewhere, but there is one caveat — it is not entirely correct to go into the details of this work.

You are well aware that the enemy will necessarily study your material. If we do detailed analytics now, they will understand what is happening, and we cannot allow this to happen.

It was not us who attacked the Black Sea Fleet, but some good alien forces decided to hit their corvette Vasily Bykov, and this is wonderful. Whether the goal has been achieved or not, we do not know, but the process is underway. The vaunted Russian Black Sea Fleet, which was considered “invincible” in the Black Sea, is becoming vincible. This cannot but rejoice.

— Can Russia call itself a maritime power, when in the war with Ukraine, whose fleet is much smaller, the Russian Federation suffers such losses?

— Russia has never been a full-fledged maritime power, with the exception of the tsarist period, when Peter I built a really strong fleet. Let us remember the Battle of Tsushima, when at the beginning of the 20th century, the young Japanese imperial state completely defeated the then vaunted Russian fleet.

During the Second World War, the Soviet fleet had exclusively auxiliary functions. The entire burden of the war, especially in 1942, was taken by the Americans. The Russian Federation is not able to build a full-fledged aircraft carrier, namely, they are modern megalodons militarily.

If the Americans have now launched the 78-class aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, then what is the Russian Kuzya? A laughing stock, a threat to itself.

It is not correct to say that Russia is a “great maritime power”. But there is a nuance. In terms of submarine missile carriers of nuclear weapons, they are still the second country in the world. Two of their most working ships are the Dolphin and the Kalmar.

The most serious cruiser that they had — “Peter the Great” — was decommissioned. The heaviest submarine of all times and peoples, the Shark (or, according to NATO classification, the Typhoon), has also been decommissioned. And it has never been fully considered as a serious threat, since it is very noticeable.

In the Black Sea, the Russians are already unambiguously losing, first of all, to Turkey, as well as to Germany and America.

Summing up, Russia still has a certain power reserve, but this is no longer even a pale replica of the USSR. Not to mention the fact that it is absolutely not serious to resist such a giant as the United States, especially in the naval component, when the Americans have 11 aircraft carrier strike groups.

— Then what awaits the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the near future?— An amazing “bavovna”, which they cannot even imagine. I wouldn’t really develop this topic, because every bit of information will be used against us.

Let this remain a huge mystery, let these “surprises” be painful and deadly for them.

