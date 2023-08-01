Ukraine receives Zuzana 2 howitzers from Slovakia, 14 more coming

07/31/2023

Slovakia will donate 2 more Zuzana 2 self propelled howitzers to Ukraine, Slovak news outlet Denik N reported on July 31.

According to Denik N, the equipment will be officially transferred on the morning of August 1. Prime Minister Ludovit Oder, and Minister of Defense Matin Sklenar will be present as the howitzers begin there journey to Ukraine.

The two howitzers are the first of 16 that will be provided to Ukraine, funded by Denmark, Germany, and Norway.

The joint project worth EUR 92 million ($101.5 million) was announced October 2022.

Kyiv and Bratislava signed an agreement on supply of 8 Zuzana 2 howitzers last year. Ukraine received all of them by the end of January 2023.

The Zuzana 2 8×8 is an updated version of the Zuzana wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer. It has an extended range of up to 42 km.

