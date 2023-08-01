July 31

Yuriy Chornomorets, a theologian-turned sniper patron, sits down with Euromaidan Press to tell why supporting snipers is one of the best ways to help Ukraine win.

“This is a war of a terrorist state against the victim of aggression, which did not provoke this aggression in any way, but on the contrary, has pursued a policy of constant concessions for decades.

Russians have become such ultra-fascists, rejecting all rational reasons and praising naked violence as the ultimate value; it is considered a criterion of truth, and accordingly, we see all this in Russian reality, in Russian propaganda.

So of course, we would like all Western societies to put pressure on their governments to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine more, and civil societies, everyone could also unite.

And if ordinary citizens of the West cannot buy tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine or planes, it is legally difficult, then purchasing the best available sniper rifles is absolutely possible.

They must confront this terrorist state that preaches that violence is a very good thing.

And this will also be an important factor in defeating this fascist aggressor. It seems to me extremely important now to unite and provide such popular assistance.”

This is the first meeting of our #PatronTalks, where Euromaidan Press patrons get the chance to talk with amazing people in Ukraine.



https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/07/25/stopping-the-modern-hitler-snipers-hold-the-line-in-ukraines-battle-for-survival/

