The “Ghost of Bakhmut” (video)

08/01/2023

“524 Russian troops killed, 76 mine” | Ukrainian “Ghost” Sniper Commander reveals Bakhmut kill count.

An elite Ukrainian sniper group, known as the “Ghost of Bakhmut”, is reportedly inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops in Bakhmut. In an interview to the BBC, the team’s commander said his team got the name “the Ghosts of Bakhmut” after they “started bringing terror to Bakhmut”. The “Ghost” commander boasted that his snipers have so far killed “a confirmed number of 524” Russian soldiers.

