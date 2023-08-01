Russian army has several problems in Ukraine’s south – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that intense fighting is continuing on two sectors of the front, including an area near Orikhiv City in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s south, and in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: “Across the south, common problems for Russian commanders are highly likely to include shortage of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in the defence.”

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reported that Ukrainian troops are advancing toward the positions of the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army near Orikhiv. Russian soldiers here are exhausted after over eight weeks of intense fighting.

To the south of Velyka Novosilka, occupation units formed from the Russian Eastern and Southern Military Districts are holding the defence. UK Intelligence believes that this creates problems with the coordination of the Russian soldiers’ actions.

UK Intelligence said units of the Russian 5th Combined Arms Army are probably under certain pressure and want to be rotated from the combat zone.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence noted the day before that drone attacks on Moscow and the acceleration of conscription into the army show that the Kremlin is no longer capable of protecting its population from war.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/1/7413679/

Like this: Like Loading...