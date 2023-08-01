“FROM THE ANALYST”

From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

August 1

QUOTE OF THE MONTH:

RUSSIAN REPORTER QUESTION: “How do you see Ukraine after we have won the war?”

VLADIMIR PUTIN: “Let’s not run ahead. I would even shift my answer to your question a little bit.

But what I’ve heard is this: Ukraine is looking for its identity and strives to assert that identity. This alone wouldn’t be a problem, what’s wrong with that? Ukraine has been an independent country since 1991. Naturally it is searching for its identity. But why should it’s identity be based on neo-Nazism? Why should the identity of modern Ukraine be linked to Hitler’s collaborators….the people who exterminated 1.5 million Jews. 1.5 million. Do you realise what this figure is? They exterminated many Russians and Poles, why should the identity of modern, independent Ukraine be built on this basis? I am amazed at the stupidity of people who do this. Yes, now Ukraine is being used as a tool to fight Russia, this suits our potential adversaries. They used Al-Qaeda to fight us in the Caucus. Same thing with Nazism, in general Nazism is bad, but if neo-Nazism can be used to fight Russia that’s fine.”

Let’s just pick this apart. First off re-read the question. He doesn’t answer it. He is asked what happens when Russia wins and he doesn’t say anything about it. Not a word. He clearly has no valid answer to the question.

It can only mean he has no confidence in the outcome to dodge it that completely.

Next, rather than his usual

denials that Ukraine has any right to exist at all and there is no separate identity, he completely reverses this by accepting both its independence and its separate identity. The question is why? Has he finally accepted that Ukrainians will never ever accept Russia as ruler or occupier and it would be a catastrophe for Russia even if it did win, which it won’t.

Then he goes off on his historical re-write of total nonsense he used to semi-justify the war.

The point here is that he’s managed a complete reversal of key elements of his own justification for the war.

This is a message. It’s saying he’s moving slowly towards trying to find a way out.

Let’s save the historically illiterate moron some time: order an end to the fighting and withdraw from all of Ukraine including Crimea. It’s not that difficult to understand is it?

And I have to add that thing about “in general Nazism is bad”. Are you kidding me? ‘In general’? What so some of it’s perfectly OK is it?

Mind boggling in its temerity and ignorance.

Like this: Like Loading...