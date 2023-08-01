‘Epidemic’ Of Arsons In Russia: Military Commissariats Burning Everywhere

1.08.2023

In recent days, the territory of the Russian Federation has simply been flooded by a wave of arsons of military commissariats. Attempts to make a “bavovna” in the buildings of military registration and enlistment offices with the use of Molotov cocktails were recorded in several cities of the Russian Federation at once, as well as in the occupied territory of Ukraine, in particular in the Crimea. The video is published by the Fast Focus Telegram channel.

It is reported that military registration and enlistment offices in St. Petersburg, Mozhaisk, Kazan, Omsk and other cities were set on fire. There’s also the information that in the Moscow region, an explosive package was thrown into the local commissariat building.

During the day, they tried to set fire to ten military registration and enlistment offices.

It is interesting that even elderly people, who are definitely not threatened by mobilization, are now taking up the matter. Apparently, they are simply protesting against military arbitrariness or trying to save their close relatives from being forced to go to war.

So, In Podolsk near Moscow, two pensioners aged 80 years old threw explosives into the military registration and enlistment office. In Kaluga, a 77-year-old woman threw a Molotov cocktail into the building of the military commissariat, and when they tried to detain her, she threatened to detonate a live grenade.

In the Arkhangelsk region, a 76-year-old man threw a bottle with an explosive mixture at the military registration and enlistment office.

It is important to add that in the occupied Feodosia (the ARC of the Crimea, Ukraine) an attempt was also recorded to set fire to a building illegally occupied by the Russian “military commissariat”.

