Belarusian helicopters appeared in the sky over Poland: Warsaw reacted (video)

NATO was notified of the incident.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace .

These ships took part in military exercises near the border. As the press service of the Polish Ministry of Defense reports , the Belarusian side has previously informed Warsaw about conducting exercises.

At the same time, the department previously denied the fact that Belarusian helicopters crossed the border.

“The crossing of the border took place in the area of ​​Białowieża at a very low altitude, which made it difficult to be detected by radar systems.

Therefore, in the morning message of the Operational Command of the armed forces, it was stated that the Polish radar systems did not record any violation of the airspace of Poland,” the message reads. Belarusian helicopters flew to Poland

In response to the violation of the country’s airspace, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak ordered an increase in the number of troops at the border and the allocation of additional forces and equipment, including combat helicopters.

This incident was also reported to NATO. The temporary chargé d’affaires of Belarus will be summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances.

