Attack on Kharkiv: Shahed drones hit school, sports facility

According to preliminary data, there were no people in the premises of the pedagogical and technical school in Kharkiv which was hit by an enemy drone.

The school building is a civilian infrastructure object with no military personnel in it, said Volodymyr Tymoshko, the chief of the Kharkiv region police, Suspilne reports.

According to him, the Russians are hitting chaotically the city, the objects they can reach.Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office, added that the drones had been launched from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

“The strikes occurred on the territory of an educational institution in Saltivskyi district and a sports facility in Shevchenkivskyi district,” he said.

As a result of the attack, a guard of the sports facility was injured, he was hospitalized, added the spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office.

