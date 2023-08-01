Attack on hospital in Kherson: Number of injured medical workers rises to five

01.08.2023 16:54

It became known about four more injured medical workers as a result of a Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson city.

“It became known about four more injured medical workers as a result of today’s attack on a hospital in Kherson,” Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

The injured were diagnosed with contusion and acute stress reaction.

The victims were given medical care and now their lives are not in danger.In general, as Prokudin informs, this Russian terrorist attack took the life of one doctor and injured five others.

As reported, the Russians struck a healthcare facility in Kherson. A doctor was killed and a nurse was injured. Two floors of the facility – surgical and otolaryngology units – were damaged, an operating room was destroyed.Photo: Yermak/Telegram

