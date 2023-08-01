A plant for the production of Aircrete aerated concrete will be built in Lviv region for 27 million euros

Invest International provides export financing for the development of a new Aircrete aerated concrete plant for the Kovalska Group.This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the Rubrik .

Industrial and construction group “Kovalska” signed an agreement with Invest International to obtain a loan in the amount of 27 million euros for the development of the production of environmentally friendly aerated concrete blocks and panels of the Aircrete Europe corporation in Ukraine.

The loan is financed by the Dutch Good Growth Fund and will be used for the purchase of equipment and commissioning of a new production plant near the village of Rozvadiv in the Lviv region.

The project is an important component of the ongoing efforts to rebuild Ukraine and demonstrates an example of effective cooperation between business and international institutions of various governments in providing conditions for the rapid recovery of our country.

“Due to the scale of the destruction, the private sector, together with the state, plays a crucial role in reconstruction. “Kovalska” is determined to restore Ukraine. For this we need strategic investments and international partnership. The financing of this project through Invest International has been very productive, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation during the upcoming major construction in Ukraine,” said Serhiy Pilypenko, CEO of Kovalska Group.

“The financing of this project is important for Invest International in view of its relevance in the context of reconstruction in Ukraine. We are aware that the monumental task of rebuilding what was destroyed during the war lies ahead. This provides an opportunity to stimulate foreign investment and encourage innovation, which is covered by this project. It will allow Aircrete Europe, as a Dutch corporation, to further expand its sustainable and cost-effective technology solution for a traditionally energy-intensive industry,” added Invest International CEO Joost Oorthuizen.

Aircrete Europe’s ‘lightweight concrete’ production technology (known in the industry as ‘autoclaved aerated concrete’) is claimed to save around 20% of energy consumption in buildings thanks to its excellent insulating properties. It also has the added benefit of avoiding much of the soil erosion associated with clay mining for traditional brick production.

Aircrete Managing Director Ralph Bayer adds that the plant will be equipped with Aircrete Corporation’s latest innovations to achieve the highest level of automation, productivity and “exceptional” quality of products with ultra-smooth surfaces.

The plant is expected to create additional direct local employment of approximately 350-400 during construction and approximately 240 new jobs during the operational phase.

