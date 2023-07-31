Ukrainian Armed Forces disable railway bridge across Chonhar

The damage to the Chonhar railway bridge between Crimea and the Kherson region was shown in the photo on the web.
The photo was published on social media. Presumably, the photo shows only part of the damage.
The photo shows that the impact is fairly accurate, hitting the steel structure next to the piers at the north end of the bridge.
The Ukrainian military attacked the bridge on July 29, 2023.
The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the strike was successful.
“The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Chonhar bridge in the morning of July 29,” the statement reads.
However, the military has not disclosed the details of the attack or its full consequences.
This is the second attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the bridges in Chonhar. For the first time, the railway and road bridges in Chonhar were hit with missiles on June 22, 2023.
The Russian invaders immediately announced that the Ukrainian military had allegedly struck with Storm Shadow long-range missiles.
However, later, the General Staff of Ukraine also confirmed the use of Storm Shadow missiles to attack bridges in Chonhar.
“Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles deserve special attention, with the help of which we have the opportunity to destroy critical military objects of the enemy at a distance of up to 250 kilometers. Evidence of the effectiveness of cruise missiles is the damage to the bridges across the Sivash near Chonhar,” said Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since May 2023, Ukrainian combat aviation has been using Storm Shadow high-precision cruise missiles handed over by the UK to strike targets of the Russian invasion forces in the temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to these missiles, control points and places where the enemy’s material and technical means are stored are under constant fire, and accurate strikes on bridges make it difficult to supply ammunition.
8 comments
Got to love the caption on the top image. “The railway bridge across Chonhar is broken.”
I would say it was fucked. The orcs won’t be using that for a long time.
Does anybody have info if ‘Strelkov’ is still alive?
I recently checked the news about him, but found nothing concrete. I don’t think that he’s dead … yet.
Putin can contain Prigo and Strelkov, but can he contain all their followers who have the fuck enough of Putin’s insanity?
So far, those followers are nothing more than
a pack of rabid pro-war scumbags.
Who had the the guts to fuck with Putin…
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🇺🇦
This is a good strike and a very helpful one. The strike’s value is more than a large destroyed ammo dump.