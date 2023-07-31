Ukrainian Armed Forces disable railway bridge across Chonhar

The railway bridge across Chonhar is broken. July 29, 2023. Ukraine. Photo credits: @bayraktar_1love



The damage to the Chonhar railway bridge between Crimea and the Kherson region was shown in the photo on the web.

The photo was published on social media. Presumably, the photo shows only part of the damage.

The photo shows that the impact is fairly accurate, hitting the steel structure next to the piers at the north end of the bridge.

The Ukrainian military attacked the bridge on July 29, 2023.

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the strike was successful.

The first photo showing the damage to the Chonhar railway bridge has been released. Photo credits: @bayraktar_1love



“The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Chonhar bridge in the morning of July 29,” the statement reads.

However, the military has not disclosed the details of the attack or its full consequences.

This is the second attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the bridges in Chonhar. For the first time, the railway and road bridges in Chonhar were hit with missiles on June 22, 2023.

The Russian invaders immediately announced that the Ukrainian military had allegedly struck with Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, later, the General Staff of Ukraine also confirmed the use of Storm Shadow missiles to attack bridges in Chonhar.

A Storm Shadow cruise missile that probably hit the Chonhar railway bridge



“Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles deserve special attention, with the help of which we have the opportunity to destroy critical military objects of the enemy at a distance of up to 250 kilometers. Evidence of the effectiveness of cruise missiles is the damage to the bridges across the Sivash near Chonhar,” said Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since May 2023, Ukrainian combat aviation has been using Storm Shadow high-precision cruise missiles handed over by the UK to strike targets of the Russian invasion forces in the temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to these missiles, control points and places where the enemy’s material and technical means are stored are under constant fire, and accurate strikes on bridges make it difficult to supply ammunition.

Like this: Like Loading...