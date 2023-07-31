July 31, 2023

The Russian army failed the offensive near Svatovo: Russian media told what happened

A week later, an attempt by Russian troops to advance near Svatovo turned into a failure: the Russians lost three villages, which they managed to capture with great difficulty last week.

The Russian army failed to keep under its control the positions occupied over the past 10 days in the Lugansk region (three villages were occupied here). Since July 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned more than 20 sq. km in the area, according to the DeepState project.

From July 20 to July 25, Russian forces managed to make an advance in the Svatovo region, crossing the Zherebets River, taking control of three villages in the Luhansk region at once (Novoegorovka, Nadia and Sergeevka) and reaching the border of the Kharkov region. According to the DeepState map, the Russian Armed Forces managed to take control of about 60 sq. km. Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty, in a comment to CNN, denied the information about the capture of three villages, stating that the front line had not changed tactically.

On Sunday, the DeepState project reported that near Svatovo there was a “stabilization of the front, followed by the displacement of the enemy to their original positions.” According to the map of the project, from July 25 to July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned under control of about 10 square km, and over the weekend another 10 sq. km. The village of Nadia and partially Novoegorovka fall into this territory.

“As of July 30, the enemy has only Sergeevka under full control,” DeepState clarifies.

At the same time, the Russian military blogger War Ganzo reported that in recent days the Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to “stabilize the front line” in the area. On the morning of July 31, the channel Rybar, close to the Ministry of Defense, wrote that it was expecting a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Novoegorovka, since large forces were concentrated there. “Judging by the movements, the Ukrainian command intends not only to recapture the lost positions, but also to move further towards Karmazinovka and Raigorodka. And if successful, to make a breakthrough to Svatovo is what was in the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last fall,” the blogger suggested.

In other parts of the front, according to DeepState, there are no significant changes over the weekend. The authors of the project note that heavy fighting is going on for the village of Klescheevka in the Bakhmut direction and in the Rabotino area in the Zaporizhia sector.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar announced on Monday that 12.6 sq. km, from the beginning of the counteroffensive, this area amounted to almost 205 sq. km. She recalled that last week they managed to take the village of Staromayorskoe.

On Saturday, Cherevaty said that the buildup of Russian forces on the Svatovo-Kremennaya line was part of preparations for a major offensive in the Kupyansk sector, which, according to him, the Russian Armed Forces are planning to carry out this summer. The Institute for the Study of War by July 31 saw no visual evidence of an extensive offensive.

Recall that Western observers noted that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully reached the “dragon’s teeth”.

Like this: Like Loading...