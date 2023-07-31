The Odesa District Administrative Court banned two public organizations exposed in anti-Ukrainian activities.He settled the respective lawsuits of the Southern Interregional Administration of the Ministry of Justice.



Anatoly Kolomiytsev

In particular, the organizations “Odesa Cossack District of the All-Ukrainian Public Organization “Orthodox Cossacks” and “YAROSH “Ukraine” ABOVE ALL” were dissolved.

All their property, funds and assets will be transferred to the state.”Orthodox Cossacks”, as “Dumska” found out, did not appeal the court’s decision, the head of the second association Pavlo Yarosh (the namesake of a well-known political and military figure) filed an appeal, which was accepted for consideration.Anatoly Kolomiytsev, the head of the “Odesa Cossack District”, is well known to our regular readers .

In October 2015, the Kyiv District Court found him guilty of preparing to overthrow the constitutional order and illegal possession of weapons. The investigation established that he, having received money from the Russians, planned a separatist armed rebellion on the territory of the region. Then Kolomiitsev was sentenced to five years in prison, replacing the sentence with a three-year probationary term

Pavlo Yarosh

.It should be noted that the district administrative court is still considering the lawsuit of the Department of Justice against the Orthodox Cossacks NGO itself, whose leader, ex-deputy of the Odesa City Council Oleksandr Lutsenko, was detained by the SBU in 2015 on suspicion of preparing an anti-Ukrainian uprising with the aim of creating the so-called “Odesa People’s Republic” . . In addition, the investigation established that he was going to organize an assassination attempt on People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

In December 2017, Oleksandr Lutsenko, along with other participants in a number of separatist and terrorist cases, was exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen who were captured by the DPR militants.

Oleksandr Lutsenko

In early 2018, Lutsenko told the militant website “Donetsk News Agency” that he intended to return home, and kept his word.In August 2018, the Malinovsky District Court of Odesa found him guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to five years and six months in prison, counting the time spent in the pre-trial detention center — four years, 10 months and 17 days — into the sentence.

The verdict entered into force on April 23, 2019. Thus, Lutsenko is currently at large.As for Pavlo Yarosh, he is a well-known Odesa “activist” who ran for the Odesa City Council in the 2020 elections on the list of the Hurwitz Bloc, despite the fact that he had previously been repeatedly accused of anti-Semitism.

The reason for the closure was the posts in the Telegram channel of his organization, which publicly denied the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS!



(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023



Like this: Like Loading...