The occupiers blocked traffic again on the Crimean bridge: in Kerch, an evacuation was announced at the railway station

31.07.2023

On the evening of Monday, July 31, the invaders again blocked traffic on the illegal Crimean bridge, and an air raid alarm sounded there. In addition, in Kerch, an evacuation was announced at the railway station.

As Russian media wrote, the reason for this was a message about mining – allegedly a call was received with information about such a threat. The Crimean partisans specified that the railway station “Kerch-South” was mined.

Later, it became known that they began to let people into the park and into the station building, but they did not let them out onto the platform.

An air raid alert was once again sounded on the Crimean bridge, but the reason for the blocking of traffic was not called. “Those who are on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of the transport security staff,” the message said.

Note that over the past two weeks, the crossing has been regularly blocked, sometimes several times a day. Fearing new strikes, the Crimean Bridge was also urged not to be photographed and videotaped.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Russian occupying army is trying to establish additional protection around the Crimean bridge. The invaders secured the illegal crossing from the Russian Federation to the Ukrainian peninsula with special booms.

