Russian military disguise fuel trucks as logging trucks

Jul 30, 2023

Russian military tries to camouflage its fuel trucks with piles of wood to avoid Ukrainian drone attacks.

Footage of Russian fuel trucks appeared Saturday showing some ingenious camouflage methods of military vehicles to disguise as logging trucks.

The military was shown on video how they were refueling airborne combat vehicles in combat conditions somewhere in the forests near Kremena in western Ukraine. The fuel tanker, disguised by piles of wood, was connected to a pair of BMD-2s and was refueling them.

Fuel tankers are a priority target for the Ukrainian military, which is trying to destroy fuel supply lines and disrupt Russian logistics by all means.

Russia disguises fuel trucks as logging trucks pic.twitter.com/Ti9fteyrvU — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) July 30, 2023

This is far from the first instance of Russian troops trying to disguise their fuel trucks as civilian vehicles. Russian specialists also conducted an unconventional camouflage of fuel trucks as grain trucks to conceal them from air attack and reconnaissance assets.

