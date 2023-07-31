Russia reports explosion in police building in Bryansk Oblast

30 JULY 2023

SCREENSHOT FROM MASH’S VIDEO

An explosion has been reported in the police building in the city of Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast. The fire was supposedly caused by a drone.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: Mash Telegram channel cites witnesses who reported an explosion in the police department in the city of Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast. Reportedly, a UAV hit the building.

The roof of the building was damaged, six windows were shattered, and there were no deaths or casualties. The road near the building is blocked, and emergency services are working.

Baza and a number of other Telegram channels also published information about the explosion.

