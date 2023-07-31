Oleg Gorenko’s Post

July 31

Mr. Antony Blinken in his interview to CNN says Ukraine has reclaimed about half of land Russia seized.

According to ISW Russia occupied 27% of Ukraine territory between 2014 and March 2022.

Today Russia still occupies 18% of Ukraine territories including territories occupied since 2014.

Ukraine liberated only 33% of territories, not 50%.

Majority of these territories were liberated in late March 2022 and in the fall 2022 before they were heavily fortified and mined.

Mr. Antony Blinken says Ukrainians have high spirit liberating Ukrainian territory and Ukrainians on the occupied territories.

Millions of mines, fortification, air dominance, fire superiority, lack of munitions are not an issue.

But who decides which weapons to send to Ukraine?

Antony Blinken wants us to believe that Pentagon recommendations play key role.

Neither Pentagon nor Ukraine decide that.

Gen. Wesley Clark in his interview to CNN admited that POTUS solely responsible for making a decision.

Gen. Valery Zaluzhny confirmed that Gen. Mark Milley fully understands problems that Ukraine is facing. But “it’s not Milley who decides whether we get planes or not,” Gen. Zaluzhny says.

Mr. Joe Biden is solely responsible for making that decision. And he has made his decision, which is why the war drags on for 17 months and will for many years to come.

According to statistics on ProtectUkraineNow.org Ukraine received weapons for 17.3 billion dollars of short term help over 17 months.

1 billion per month.

$3 per month per American.

Europe help is ~900 million per month.

~2 billion per month for Ukraine of military help.

Another 2+ billion from Ukraine budget.

Russia spends ~15 billion per month while having air dominance, superiority in fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, munition, and the overall number of weapons several times over.

Ukraine received DPICM (cluster munitions) only a couple weeks ago way after counteroffensive began.

No ATACMS, F-16s, M1 Abrams, JASSM will be sent by the US.

We will train 0 Ukrainian pilots on F-16.

In March 2022 Ukrainians couldn’t have F-16s because they didn’t have training.

Today Ukrainians can’t have F-16s because they don’t have training.

Same narrative we heard regarding M1 Abrams tanks.

Same narrative was about M777, HIMARS, Patriot, Avenger and every other system.

Imagine how many more millions of mines Russia will dig into Ukrainian soil by 2024 when a couple dozens of F-16s might be handed over to Ukraine.

How many more lines of trenches will Russia dig in Ukraine while Mr. Antony Blinken and Mr. Joe Biden are figuring out how to put Ukrainians into Minsk-3 style ‘peace-negotiations’ that will finish off Ukraine once and for all?

How can we make this 3D rendered picture of Ukrainian F-16 become Reality in 2023?

Why neither Mr. Antony Blinken nor Mr. Joe Biden want Ukraine victory so bad?

Can you help us to understand that, Mr. Antony Blinken?

whitehouse has #hidden #agreements with #putin ?

