Occupiers set up barriers near Kerch Bridge to protect against marine drones

31.07.2023

The Russian occupiers have additionally fenced the Kerch Bridge with “special anti-sabotage boom barriers.”

That’s according to the Mash Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the barriers are designed to protect against surface and underwater drones. It is planned that in the future such structures will “protect the bridge from attacks along its entire length.”

As reported, on July 17, a section of the Crimean Bridge collapsed around four in the morning. Before that, an explosion was heard.

Also, on October 8, 2022, an explosion occurred on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, followed by a fire. After that, part of the roadway collapsed on the bridge.

Like this: Like Loading...