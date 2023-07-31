NYT poll: Trump top favorite in Republican Party

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump need not worry about his rivals in the Republican Party for now. In the battle for the Republican presidential nomination, he has a huge lead over all his competitors.

Ⓒ APPA New York Times and Siena College poll shows Trump has the support of 54 percent of Republican voters.

This puts him no less than 37 percentage points ahead of his closest rival Ron DeSantis.

The governor of Florida sees his campaign increasingly in the doldrums after a promising start and has only 17 percent of Republicans behind him.

The other Republicans fared much worse. Former Vice President Mike Pence gets no more than 3 percent of the vote, the same as Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott.Chris Christie, the Republican most critical of Trump, is last in the Republican field with a paltry 2 percent.

