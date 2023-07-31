“No one promised payments”: in the Russian Federation, the governor originally renounced contract workers

Angela Bachevska23:37, 31.07.233 min.156

The Russian asked where the governor’s 100,000 rubles promised at the conclusion of the contract were, and received an answer.

The governor of the Pskov region of the Russian Federation, Mykhailo Vedernikov, originally renounced regional payments to mobilized Russians and contract workers. So, to the question of one of the residents regarding the payment of 100 thousand rubles for the contract, he answered that “no one promised any payments.”

The Russian site ” Pskov Province ” writes about it . It is noted that one of the users named Oleksandr asked the governor on the VKontakte social network where “the promised governor’s 100,000 was promised upon signing the contract.”

According to him, “Peter received 500 each, and we are still waiting.”The Russian answered Vedernikov’s question personally.

“No one promised any payments. Regional payments are not provided. Only federal ones. Benefits are accepted at the regional level,” the official wrote in a comment on his post.

However, the committee for social protection of the population of the Pskov region claims that the payments were still promised.

Thus, on August 3, 2022, the governor signed a decree “On a one-time monetary payment to citizens who live in the Pskov region and have entered into a contract for military service.”

But, as it always happens in Russia, there is a nuance.”A one-time monetary payment under this Decree is provided only for citizens who live in the Pskov region and have entered into a contract for military service from July 1, 2022 in separate units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, determined by the military commissariat of the Pskov region on the basis of the directives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, namely in the units of the 71st separate anti-tank artillery division of the 6th motorized rifle division, which are formed at the base of the 3rd army corps,” the message reads.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...