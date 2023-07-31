Israeli ship was the first to break through Russia’s grain blockade – media (map)

Marta Hychko20:51, 31.07.232 min.448

Its safety is ensured by an American plane, which is refueled in the air.

An Israeli civilian ship was the first to break through Russia’s grain blockade in the Black Sea.

As the columnist “Urich” reports in his review for ” Military “, on the night of July 30, 3 civilian ships Ams1, Sahin 2 and Yilmaz Kaptan passed through the Turkish straits. Origin of these vessels: Israel, Greece and Turkey/Georgia.

The destination via AIS was determined as Ukraine.

Course of ships / mil.in.ua

Today, July 31, Ams1, ignoring Russian threats, entered the Ukrainian branch of the Danube.

This is the first ship to break through the Russian blockade of the Black Sea since the bombing of Reni on July 25.

Starting its journey from Ashdod, Israel, it openly advertised its destination as Ukraine and crossed the Black Sea on a direct course,” writes the columnist.

Airplane movement / mil.in.ua

The American P8 anti-ship aircraft ensures the safety of the ship. It is refueled directly in the sky of Romania.

Additional information is provided by the Forte12 RQ-4 reconnaissance drone.Ams1 is followed by four more vessels that have either anchored or will anchor in the near future on the Danube.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...