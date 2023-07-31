31.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Ukrainian military continues to conduct a successful counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye direction. Thus, the Kara Dag assault units entered the positions that previously belonged to the Russian invaders.

A large amount of ammunition was found on the spot. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the National Guard.

“Assault units” Kara Dag “, when entering the positions of the occupiers,” discovered a colossal amount of ammunition of Russian troops,” the report says.

The military also noted that the amount of ammunition no longer corresponds to the statement of the Russian invaders about the “shell hunger”.

“Let’s storm further,” the National Guardsmen wrote.





Recall that earlier information appeared on the network that in the Zaporozhye direction, where the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues, the occupying troops faced a number of problems. A real “shell hunger” loomed before them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually achieving parity in artillery, and Russian strike drones are losing effectiveness.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have not yet begun the third phase of the counteroffensive, because they have not attracted the main strike groups to participate in the operation to liberate the territories. Although in Zaporozhye the defenders are already entering the enemy’s second line of defense.

At the same time, the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk region, which is not far from the border with the Zaporozhye region, from Russian invaders. Marines of the 35th OBMP them. Rear Admiral Mikhail Ostrogradsky published a video of the offensive operation and noted that they continue to clean up the settlement.

