From the FB page of Yulia Timoshenko

Just now.

(Imperfect translation) :

Kherson and the Crooked Horn. Again rockets, again destroyed houses. The victim’s at it again.

This is usually called atrocity. But these are not animals. They are not human beings. Some dead end branch of development. That branch that will soon be forever broken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is no place for them on Earth anymore!

Original post :

Херсон і Кривий Ріг. Знову ракети, знову зруйновані будинки. Знову жертви.

Зазвичай таке називають звірством. Але ці – не звірі. Вони – нелюди. Якась тупикова гілка розвитку. Та гілка, яка скоро буде навіки зломлена Збройними Силами України.

Їм на Землі більше немає місця!

Like this: Like Loading...