Farmer kept Russian T-80 hidden for over 7 months

07/31/2023
In Sumy Oblast a Ukrainian farmer kept a fully operational Russian T-80 tank hidden for over 7 months after his town was liberated, before it was finally discovered 2 days ago.
Old trophy from the Tractor Brigade 🚜 will be put back into service. 😎👍
Why did he hide it? Why didn’t he hand it over to the army?