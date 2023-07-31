Attack on Kryvyi Rih: the death toll reached five, a building collapsed (video)

Tatyana Odnolitok, Inna Andalitska, Marta Hychko16:54, 31.07.236 min.5351UPDATED

Five people have already died in the city, including a child. It is already known about 64 victims.

Workers of emergency services continue the rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih , which was attacked by Russia.

During the demolition of the rubble, part of the structure of the destroyed building collapsed.

The video of the moment of the collapse was published by ” Vikna “. The footage shows how a part of the structure of the house suddenly collapsed directly on the heads of the rescuers who were engaged in dismantling the rubble.

Fortunately, the residents of the building and the journalists were at a safe distance, and the rescuers managed to jump back when part of the structure collapsed. A part of the house collapsed during the demolition of rubble in Kryvyi RihA part of the house collapsed during the demolition of rubble in Kryvyi RihThe Ministry of Internal Affairs called on the locals and the press to stay away from the place where the rescue work is being carried out, because in addition to the possible repeated shelling, the collapse of the building or an explosion may happen.

Meanwhile, local publications report that the number of dead has already reached 5 people. It is also known about 43 victims. 3 people were saved, 30 people were evacuated. Several people are still under the rubble, rescue operations are ongoing.

The rescue operation continues / Ministry of Internal Affairs

Among the dead is a 10-year-old child. As the ” Svoy ” publication reports , the child’s body was taken out from under the rubble a few minutes ago.

Relatives of the deceased child / “Svoi”

Updated at 2:05 p.m. The mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, confirmed the increase in the number of injured as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building.

“I came from the impact sites just two minutes ago. We are sorting out the rubble. Therefore, the latest information, unfortunately, is as follows: 53 people are injured, including three children. Of the injured, three people are in a serious condition, and one is in a very serious condition – there is a serious polytrauma. Of the dead, 4 people have died so far: two men and their family – a 45-year-old mother and a 10-year-old girl,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s Defense Council, said on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the demolition of the debris is still ongoing.”Unfortunately, according to the information we have now, there may still be people under the rubble. Rescuers are doing everything possible to save them,” Vilkul said.

Updated at 2:27 p.m. A relative of the deceased, a 45-year-old mother and her 10-year-old daughter , told the “Pershii Myshkii” publication that they lived on the 8th floor of a building destroyed by a Russian rocket. Relatives cannot contain their grief. A relative told about the dead mother and child in Kryvyi RihA relative told about the dead mother and child in Kryvyi Rih

Updated at 4:50 p.m. As of now, five people have died in Kryvyi Rih, including a child. It is already known about 64 victims. Of them – two boys and three girls. From 4 to 17 years.As the head of OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said , most of the wounded will be treated at home. But more than 20 remain in hospitals.

“There will be no forgiveness! Never! Swamp inhumans will pay! For every innocent person killed… For the suffering of our people… For the tears of mothers. Condolences to those for whom the world went dark today,” he said.

Updated at 4:56 p.m. Rescuers plan to complete the work before dark. About 80 people sought help from psychologists at the sites where enemy missiles were hit, Serhiy Korinnyi, head of the emergency response department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported .At the places where enemy rockets hit, the work of rescuers is complicated by air threats from the enemy and the threat of the collapse of structures in a residential high-rise building.

“Constant air alarms interfere, because we have to stop work for a while and then come back. It is also very difficult, because the structures of the destroyed building are hanging over. At any time there can be a collapse and periodically these structures fall. The emergency and rescue service of our state- an emergency rescue team in order to be able to climb up and cut down these structures, and then continue further work,” explained Korinny on the air of the telethon.

He noted that the emergency services plan to complete the operation before dark to make sure that there are no more people under the rubble. “All communal services and the National Police are working.

A lot of rescuers have been involved – 80 personnel, 36 pieces of equipment, utility workers, dump trucks, loaders, cranes are working and providing assistance.

We plan to finish before dark,” Korinny emphasized.The head of the emergency response department of the State Emergency Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing at both targets of enemy missiles, both in a residential building and in an educational institution.

“At the second facility (technical school building – UNIAN), we have preliminary information that one more person may be under the rubble,” said Korinny. He added that at the site of the impact, all floors of the residential multi-story building were examined, people were taken out of the apartments, and all the necessary assistance was provided to them.

“At both locations, about 80 people sought help from psychologists, they are being helped. We hope that we won’t find anyone else under the rubble,” emphasized Korinny.

Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih – what is known

On Monday, July 31, explosions rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region . Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih.

The Russians hit the city with two rockets . One rocket hit the four-story building of the educational institution.

There are probably people under the rubble. Rescuers and police are working. The second rocket destroyed the section from the 4th to the 9th floors of the residential building.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...