A hellish day in Kherson: enemy shelling does not abate, the number of wounded has increased significantly

Larisa Kozova19:01, 31.07.233 min.51

The youngest victim is only 16 years old, doctors are fighting for her life.

The Russian occupiers have been attacking Kherson and the region since the very morning. Massive shelling does not abate, the number of victims as a result of enemy attacks has increased significantly.

As Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, noted , the Russian army has been mercilessly and chaotically shelling the infrastructure of the Right Bank since the very morning.

The Korabelny district of Kherson and the middle of the city were the most affected.”As of this hour, seventeen civilians were injured and four died in Kherson alone.

One more man was injured as a result of the strikes on Beryslav. The youngest victim was only 16 years old.

She and her relative came under fire near the market.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition hospital, where doctors are trying to save her life,” Prokudin said.

The head of the OVA emphasized that the Russian army is fighting with those who are helping to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression. In particular, one dead and six injured are employees of the utility company, five more are volunteers.

“They came under enemy fire when they were helping the people of Kherson to eliminate the consequences of shelling and flooding. Most of the wounded are in a moderate condition, they are hospitalized.

Three people were given medical care on an outpatient basis,” the official said.According to his data, such intensity of shelling is connected with the rotation of enemy troops on the Left Bank.

He clarified that Russia has replenished its forces, which had previously defeated the Armed Forces. The head of the OVA urged people to be as careful as possible in the next few days and refrain from walking around the city.”

These terrorists are covering the whole city with fire and the shelling will continue! Our Defense Forces are doing their best to drive this evil from our land!” – emphasized Prokudin.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...