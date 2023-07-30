Unbearable corpse smell: in Svatovo, the morgue is overflowing with the bodies of eliminated Russians

Tanya Polyakovska19:45, 30.07.232 min.122

The invaders have not taken them out of there for almost a week.

In Svatovo , Luhansk Region, the morgue is overflowing with the bodies of dead Russian occupiers, due to which the city has an unbearable corpse smell.

This is stated in a message on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

It is noted that against the background of the successful military operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the number of casualties in units of the Russian occupying forces, which physically do not have time to remove the dead from local morgues, has increased significantly.

In particular, in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, the territory of the city morgue is overflowing with the bodies of dead Russians.

The occupiers have not taken them out for almost a week. Because of this, the city has an unbearable corpse smell,” the report says.

In addition, in the city of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region, the Russian invaders forcibly transferred part of the civilian medical personnel from local medical facilities to the so-called military hospitals to provide medical care to the wounded occupiers.

“As a result, local elderly residents complain about the lack of opportunity to receive at least some kind of treatment,” the General Staff noted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

