Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian plane (video)

Marta Hychko20:14, 30.07.231 min.979

Unfortunately, the crew of the enemy “bird” managed to eject.

Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar” shot down a Russian plane.As reported by the Telegram channel “Operative ZSU” with reference to the fighters of the brigade, the fall of the plane was captured on video.

“The downed Russian plane was shown by the fighters of the 93rd OMBr. 2 pilots, unfortunately, ejected,” the message says.

The footage shows the downed Russian plane falling. During the fall, two pilots ejected.

The location and time of the crash are currently unknown. Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian plane

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...