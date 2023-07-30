July 30, 2023

The traitor Alexander Khodakovsky is preparing the Russians for the fact that the Russian front in the south will soon be broken through by the Ukrainian army.

While Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is telling tales about the “repulsed” counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the position of the occupying army of the Russian Federation on the Southern Front is deteriorating. The risk of an early breakthrough of the front is high.



On the morning of July 30, the traitor, “field commander” of the terrorist “DPR” Alexander Khodakovsky openly spoke about this, Dialog.UA reports.



The occupier is anxious about the site in the Staromayorsky area. Having liberated this settlement, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are not building a solid defense there, but are preparing a new breakthrough to the east to liberate Urozhayne.



“The enemy has cleared mines… Today, his aviation has already made about 7 raids, electronic warfare is actively working to suppress our communications, artillery preparation is underway… The enemy got the opportunity to go to the flank of Harvest, creating a threatening situation for our defense,” the excited occupier writes.



It is important that, in his words, Staromayorskoye-Urozhaynoye is not the main direction for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is confident that Ukrainian troops are preparing a major breakthrough in the Energodar area.



“The enemy seeks to pin down our forces, keeping us from transferring reinforcements to more important areas, where the fate of this segment of the war depends on the outcome of events,” the occupier complained.

While Z-channels are talking massively about the plight of the Russian troops and predicting a breakthrough in their defense, Putin regularly speaks with stories that he defeated everyone. On the night of July 30, he assured journalists that the Russian army not only repulsed the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also allegedly captured 4 km of territory in a day. However, he could not say exactly where it happened. There is no confirmation of these words.

Earlier, Dialog.UA reported that Khodakovsky was worried about the mass liquidation of officers of the Russian Armed Forces.

We also wrote that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is successful and reaches the “dragon’s teeth”, the critical defensive line of the Russian Federation. Author: Tatyana Shevchenko

