Ukrainian fighters effectively turned the Russian “Buk” into a pile of metal (video)

Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that this area is now available for strikes by Ukrainian artillerymen.

The Ukrainian military continues to turn Russian military equipment into scrap metal. Our defenders destroyed the enemy complex “Buk”.

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported that the destroyed Russian equipment covered the sky, but the fighters of the unit of the A1108 military unit worked well.

Now the district is open for the work of artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In 5 minutes it (Buk” – UNIAN) was destroyed. This is how our military opened up an entire area for the free “work” of our artillery friends.

Now, they can work unhindered on enemy formations, infantry and equipment,” Syrskyi wrote in his Telegram channels.

