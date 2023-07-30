Ukraine has started construction of a 150-kilometer main water pipeline, after the Kakhovskaya dam explosion.

In Ukraine, preparatory work has begun on the construction of main water pipelines for the regions affected by the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP.This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, reports Promyslovy Portal

Implementation of the project will provide water to at least one million people from Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Preparatory work for the construction of main water mains. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov

The project involves the construction of main water pipelines Karachuniv reservoir – Kryvyi Rih – Southern reservoir, Marganets – Nikopol, Khortytsia (DVS2) – Tomakivka.

The water pipeline will consist of three sections of the main water pipeline with a length of about 150 km.

“The water line will literally be laid from scratch, international partners are involved in the procurement and logistics of pipes of the required diameter and high-capacity pumps. We set an ambitious task for ourselves – to complete the work as soon as possible”, commented Kubrakov.

Preparatory work for the construction of main water mains. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov

Preparatory work for the construction of main water mains. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov

He reminded that even on the day of the tragedy, at the initiative of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.5 billion from the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for water mains, and the Reconstruction Agency took over the implementation of water main construction projects.

