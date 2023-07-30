Trump demands from the US Congress to end military aid to Ukraine: what happened

Kateryna Girnyk17:05, 30.07.232 min.583

Trump said the support should be suspended until the Joe Biden administration cooperates in the investigation into the financial affairs of the current president’s family.

Former US President Donald Trump, who plans to run for president in 2024, called on Republican congressmen at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to stop authorizing additional military support for Ukraine.

As reported by Sky News , Trump said that the support should be stopped until Joe Biden’s administration cooperates in the investigation of his family’s business dealings.

“Congress should refuse to authorize a one-time supplemental payment of our depleted stockpiles of weapons to Ukraine until the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service turn over all the evidence they have of the corrupt business dealings of the Biden crime clan,” Trump said.

He also accused the current US president of “drawing the US into a global conflict on behalf of the same country, Ukraine, which apparently paid his family all these millions of dollars.

“As Sky news reminds, Republicans in the House of Representatives are investigating the finances of the Biden family, in particular the payments that Hunter, the president’s son, received from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Trump’s statement about the war in Ukraine

Previously, Trump repeatedly criticized the current US President Joe Biden for significant military aid to Ukraine and accused Biden of allegedly dragging the country into the Third World War .

Trump also criticized Europe, saying that European countries do very little compared to the United States.

He stated that he would demand that Europe compensate for the stockpiles of weapons that the US used to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Trump is currently leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He is the main competitor of incumbent President Joe Biden.

