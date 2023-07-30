This has never happened before: Ukrainian soldiers are changed into sneakers (photo)

Olena Kovalenko13:42, 07/30/232 min.541

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced its intention to add tactical sneakers to the physical support of the defenders of Ukraine.According to the press service of the department, more than 10 Ukrainian companies have provided their shoe models to the ministry.

The presented models have already passed the first stage of testing (test wearing) for convenience and comfort.

Next, the shoes must pass the technical specification taking into account the recommendations of the military, after which the reference sample will be approved.

They plan to provide military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service with tactical sneakers.

According to the message, the result of the work performed should be the adoption of new shoes for the provision of military personnel or the replacement of existing ones.

According to the regulations, the military should be provided with ankle boots, summer berets/summer boots, winter berets, barracks slippers, insulated shoe covers and rubber boots.

