Saving Wounded Soldiers (video)

07/30/2023

From Donbas battlefield to stabilization points: saving wounded soldiers | Hramova reports

They receive the wounded, evacuated from the battlefield, and prepare to be sent to hospitals. The work of stabilization points near the frontline began to develop actively with the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia into the territory of Ukraine.

There, military doctors immediately stabilize those fighters who received injuries of varying complexity during combat missions, and then send them to medical institutions for treatment. Here is the working day of one of those points.

