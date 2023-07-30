Sailors of the Russian Navy received “congratulations” from the Ukrainians with a surprise. Video

07/30/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On July 30, Russian sailors received “congratulations” from Ukrainian hackers on the Day of the Russian Navy. The invaders saw footage of a strike on their frigate, the Moskva cruiser, which sank on the night of April 13-14, 2022 between Sevastopol and Zmeiny Island.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It is noted that previously Ukrainian hackers got into Russian mass messaging systems.

“Thus, Russian sailors, including commanders of the Russian Navy, received messages on the Viber, Telegram, WhatsApp messengers. The sailors heartily thanked for the congratulations and only then opened the specified video. The “congratulation” itself contained a video with attacks on Russian warships, including including the number on the cruiser “Moskva”, – said the GUR.It is known that the messages contained a Trojan program that removes information from phones and redirects it to Ukrainian servers. The flow of information, including confidential information, continues to this day.

Thus, Ukrainian hackers simultaneously hacked into the servers of three Russian government websites. Including the website of the Eurasian Economic Union. All of them were also posted a “burst” video and access to classified information was obtained.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Russians on the Moskva cruiser were so sure of their own inaccessibility to Ukrainian forces that they probably did not even activate the ship’s air defense systems. They were also convinced that they were not visible from the shore, from the sky, or on radar.

