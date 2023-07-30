Russia struck Sumy: the number of victims and victims increased

Lesya Leshchenko, Kateryna Chernovol11:33, 07/30/233 min.5230UPDATED

At least 20 people were injured.

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Sumy. The invaders targeted one of the educational institutions.

At least one person died.”Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on an educational institution in Sumy.

All necessary services are working at the place of arrival,” the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported .

At the same time, ” Suspilne ” reports that the explosion in the city occurred around 8:00 p.m. This happened before the announcement of the air alert.

On the morning of July 30, it became known that the number of victims and victims of a rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on Sumy has increased. According to the Sumy City Council, two Ukrainians were killed and 20 people were injured.

“Measures to clear the debris and evacuate the population continue. 36 employees of the State Emergency Service and seven units of equipment are working, as well as the same number of units of communal equipment. Temporary accommodation was provided for 13 people. As a result of the shelling, two people died, 20 were injured (three remain in the hospital). Near of houses that suffered damage, there is a car of the emergency liquidation headquarters, where the victims can contact,” the message says.

Updated at 00:46: The National Police reported that at least 1 dead and 5 wounded civilians were previously known. Police, rescuers and medics are working at the scene, and the elimination of the consequences of the fire is ongoing.

The Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy / photo by the National Police

According to this fact, criminal proceedings have been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Violation of laws and customs of war”.

In Sumy, the occupiers attacked an educational institution / photo by the National Police

The occupiers hit Sumy / photo by the National Police

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...