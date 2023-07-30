Putin called the abduction of children from Ukraine an “inflated story”.

Evgenia Sokolenko08:51, 07/30/232 min.1579

According to him, there are no problems with returning these children home.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, called the story of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia “inflated” .

During a press conference after the end of the Russia-Africa summit, he stated that there are no problems with the return of children to their relatives.

“Well, you know the inflated story about the abduction of children. We explain that there was no abduction.

There was an attempt and actions to save the children who were being taken out of the war zone.

Why leave children’s homes under artillery fire?” – the leader claims occupying countries.

According to him, the forced deportation of Ukrainian children took place “absolutely legally”, and the Russian Federation itself was never against their reunification with their families.

Abduction of Ukrainian children

As UNIAN previously reported, the names of almost 20,000 children who, in fact, were abducted by the occupiers, have been identified .

Little Ukrainians are placed in Russian orphanages and given to Russians for adoption.The mass deportation of children was recognized by the OSCE, and the crime itself is already being considered by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

He previously named Putin and children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova as complicit in the crime and issued an indefinite warrant for their arrest .Currently, Ukraine is trying to return the children with the help of third countries . In total, it was possible to take less than 400 children out of the Russian Federation .

